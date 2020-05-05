Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arjun Kapoor turns 35, sister Anshula Kapoor pens a heartfelt note
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Arjun Kapoor turns 35, sister Anshula Kapoor pens a heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor turns 35, sister Anshula Kapoor pens a heartfelt note

On Arjun Kapoor's 35th birthday on Friday, his sister Anshula Kapoor posted a throwback picture with Arjun Kapoor.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Anshula pens a heartfelt note for Arjun

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood, has turned a year older today....
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor Khan pens adorable birthday wish for sister Karisma [Video]

Kareena Kapoor Khan pens adorable birthday wish for sister Karisma

Actress Karisma Kapoor turned a year older today. Her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to pen a sweet birthday note for her.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published
Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for her parents on their wedding anniversary [Video]

Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for her parents on their wedding anniversary

On actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor 36th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, their actor daughter Sonam Kapoor shared heart warming images of the couple. #Sonamkapoor, #Anilkapoor

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:00Published
Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt message for Ambani family [Video]

Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt message for Ambani family

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor penned a heartfelt note to expressed gratitude towards the Ambani family.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:49Published