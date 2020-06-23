Mouni Roy shares throwback photos with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally on July 24



Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release on online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The announcement was made by movie's director Mukesh Chhabra on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published 1 day ago

Mumbai Police has received the final postmortem report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been signed by a team of five doctors. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago