Nike Planning 2 Rounds Of Staff Layoffs

According to Business Insider, Nike is planning two rounds of staff layoffs, that will take place in July and the fall.

According to Complex, a company-wide email was sent to Nike workers from CEO John Donahoe.

As a result of COVID lockdown closures, the sportswear giant had a net loss of $790 million dollars in Q4.

Donahoe says the layoffs are an effort to restructure the "overburdened matrix" of the company.

There were no details as to how many people would lose their jobs or which departments would be affected.

But, employees at Nike's retail stores, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities are expected to remain employed.