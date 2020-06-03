Tiger Shroff pays tribute to Michael Jackson with a throwback video
Its no secret that Tiger Shroff is a big fan of Micheal Jackson.
On Thursday, the actor paid tribute to MJ with a throwback video from his movie 'Munna Micheal'.
Paris Jackson to front new Facebook Watch seriesParis Jackson is set to share her music with the world in a new Facebook Watch series.
Paris Jackson to release debut EP with The SoundflowersParis Jackson and her longtime boyfriend Gabriel Glenn have set the release for their debut EP as The Soundflowers.
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff posts birthday wishes for 'Baaghi 3' directorActor Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff took to their social media handles to share their wishes on Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan’s birthday with a throwback picture.