Sony Launches PlayStation Bug Bounty Program

Sony Launches PlayStation Bug Bounty Program The service had only previously existed for private researchers.

It is now available to anyone and offers cash rewards for uncovering bugs and vulnerabilities.

Geoff Norton, Senior Director Software Engineering, commented via a blog post.

Geoff Norton, via blog post Geoff Norton, via blog post Geoff Norton, via blog post Norton added that the decision was made to roll out the program to a wider community to further help the company work on its security.

Geoff Norton, via blog post