6-year-old killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately at CRPF picket: Army
6-year-old killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately at CRPF picket: Army

Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan, Commander of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, informed that a six year old child was killed during an indiscriminate firing by terrorists in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 26.

"Today afternoon the terrorists carried out a barbaric cold blooded murder of a six year old child at Bijbehara.

They started firing indiscriminately on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) picket.

I condemned such attack and I appeal to the parents to insulate their innocent civilians from this negative influence.

