Today and Saturday Little Change – Cooler Sunday Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 minutes ago KSBW 8 Meteorologist Art Jarrett has your KSBW 8 Weather. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OF OUR LOCAL AREAS ASYOU BEGIN YOUR DAYTHIS EARLY MORNINGSEE LOCAL TEMPS FROMTHE COAST UP TO LOCALMOUNTAINS AND OVERTO OUR INLAND VALLEYS.LET'S SEE WHICH LOCALCOMMUNITIES HAVE FOGTHIS MORNING.THE PACIFIC SATELLITESHOWS WHAT'S IN THSKY OVER US, THENWHAT IS OUT OVER THEOCEAN THAT MAY IMPACTOUR WEATHER IN THEDAYS AHEADTIMING OUT POTENTIALWEATHER CONDITIONSFOR CALIFORNIA ANDESPECIALLY THE CENTRALCOASHERE'S A LOOK AT THISAFTERNOON'S HIGHTEMPERATURES ACROSSCALIFORNIA-FROM THECOASTAL AREASPOINTING OUTVARIATIONS FROMINLAND INTERIORLOCATIONS. EXTREMENORTHERN CALIFORNIASOUTHECALIFORNIAAND LET'SNOT FORGET THE HIGHSIERRA AND FOOTHILLS.FROM COASTALCOMMUNITIES OVER TOSALINAS YOURTEMPERATURE RANGE,SKY CONDITIONS ANDWINDFROM LOCAL MOUNTAINCOMMUNITIES DOWN TOOUR LOCAL VALLEYSHIGH, YOUR INLAND HIGHTEMPERATURE RANGALSO, SKY CONDITIONSAND WINDHERE'S A LOO







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Showers and storms will be on and off over the next multiple days with weak disturbances rolling through. Temperatures will be cooler, but it will be a tag more humid with moisture moving through... Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:52 Published 1 week ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



We have another warm and muggy day on tap today. There is the chance of a hit-or-miss T'storm today, but not everyone will see those, and they wouldn't last all day if you would. If you would see one.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:31 Published on May 26, 2020 New York Weather: 5/16 CBS2's Saturday Forecast



CBS2's John Elliott reports. Saturday’s looking pretty good at this point with mostly sunny skies after a short rainy start. Temps will remain a little above normal with highs in the mid to upper.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:19 Published on May 16, 2020