Boris Johnson warns public against “taking liberties” with social distancing Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published 4 minutes ago Boris Johnson warns public against “taking liberties” with social distancing Boris Johnson has warned people against “taking liberties” with social distancing rules after pictures emerged of packed beaches in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.The comments come after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government will take action if distancing measures are ignored as thousands flocked to the south coast on the hottest day of the year. 0

