Astronaut Loses Mirror During Spacewalk Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:36s - Published 3 minutes ago An astronaut lost a mirror during a spacewalk. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Astronaut admits to losing mirror while on spacewalk A spacewalking astronaut has added to the pieces of rubbish orbiting the Earth, losing a small mirror...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 4 hours ago







Tweets about this