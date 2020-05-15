The Sagole Baobab is the largest tree in South Africa and it is 1,200 years old and is twice as big as any other of its kind.

The ancient tree is 22 metres high and 42 metres in circumference, taking at least 18 to 22 people to fully embrace the tree.

The local Venda people call it Muri Kunguluwa, meaning the tree that roars, after the sound the wind creates when the wind blows through the branches.

This footage was filmed in February 2020.