Renaissance festivals go virtual

WHAT ABOUT "YE OLDERENAISSANCE FAIRE?" SPRING ANDSUMMER ARE THE TRADITIONALSEASONS OF RENAISSANCE FESTIVALSAROUND THE COUNTRY, BUT WITH THEPANDEMIC LEADING TO THEPOSTPONEMENT OR CANCELLATION OFTHE POPULAR EVENTS, SOME FAIRESHAVE TAKEN THE ACT ONLINE.

HISTORY TEACHES US THE BUBONIC PLAGUE WHICH SWEPT MUCH OF THE WORLD IN THE 14TH CENTURY GAVE RISE TO THE RENAISSANCE ERA.

BUTTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC OF THE21ST CENTURY HAS NOT STOPPEDSOME RENAISSANCE FAIRES FROMTAKING PLACE.

VIRTUALLY, ANYWAY.WHEN COVID-19 SHUTTERED MASSGATHERINGS AROUND THE WORLD,SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA’S KORONEBURG(CORONA-BURG)RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL TOOK ITSSHOW ONLINE TO HELP MEMBERS OFTHE FAIRE COMMUNITY."In general, what it’s done withthe the festival circuit as awhole is it’s taken away theability for a lot of theseperformers that rely on thecircuit for their income.

And alot of people live by going fromfestival to festival, selling orperforming and things like that.So it’s definitely had an effecton that community."THE FESTIVAL RECOGNIZED THEBLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENTDURING A RECENT WEEKEND."Black performers and vendors,because they’ve also beenaffected by the closures ofCOVID-19 and it’s important forthem to be able to make income.So if our platform can be usedto give them an ability to makeincome during this time whileeverything’s shut down, thenwe’d like to do that."ONCE IT’S SAFE TO OPEN THE GATESAGAIN, THE BARON OF KORONEBURGIS READY TO WELCOME FAIRE GOERS."And I know all of us who are apart of the festival just to letpeople come through our gatesand kind of escape reality.

AndI think it’s getting moreimportant every day.

As ourworld changes and it’s a placeto kind of go, go back and yes,even subject to plagues now andthen, but it is it is nice toreturn to a time of politenessand courtesy.

No matter who yo