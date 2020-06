Keeping Your Financial Advisors Close

During these uncertain times, one thing is certain: the importance of financial planning.

Financial planning is a way make sure that you're set up in the best possible way, even when the market is volatile.

Josh Muche, a Financial Representative from Modern Woodmen, joins us to explain how they are adjusting to the pandemic, and why it is important to stay connected to your financial advisor.

To learn more about Modern Woodmen and Josh Muche visit www.reps.modernwoodmen.org