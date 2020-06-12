Microsoft Shutters Retail Stores; IBM Remasters Wimbledon Classics | Digital Trends Live 6.26.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 3 minutes ago Microsoft Shutters Retail Stores; IBM Remasters Wimbledon Classics | Digital Trends Live 6.26.20 On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is IBM's Noah Syken to discuss remastering classic Wimbledon matches; Georgina Torbet gets us to space, from tourism to oceanic exoplanet discoveries; A/V editor Jaron Schneider covers Olympus' exit from its camera business and what it means for the industry; Drew Prindle introduces us to a new series 'Robots Everywhere'; In the news: Microsoft announces that it's keeping all of its retail locations closed permanently; Lawmakers propose a federal ban on all facial-identification technology; Amazon buys up self-driving-taxi company Zoox - could save upwards of $20 billion per year with autonomous deliveries; A new space dashboard shows the positive environmental impact of the pandemic; Google is allowing businesses to get verified, giving Android users a way to see why companies are calling; Ford unveiled the 2021 F150 hybrid - 12-inch touch screens and 700 miles of range. 0

