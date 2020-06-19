Husky faces ban from residential area after biting three children in northern China

A husky faces being banned from a residential area after biting 3 children in northern China.

In the CCTV footage captured in Qingdao city, a large husky chased and bit three children along the road inside a residential compound.

A woman dressed in red tried to protect the children.

A few minutes later, the dog's owner, an elderly lady, stepped forward but she couldn’t control the husky.

All three children as well as the lady in red were injured It’s reported that the dog’s owner, a 68-year-old woman, agreed to pay for the medical treatment but refused residents' request to evict the husky, saying she was an elderly woman who lived alone with the dog.

The local police and the related departments are dealing with the matter.

The video was filmed on May 15 and provided by local media.