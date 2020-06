'Will increase ICU beds': Arvind Kejriwal on covid situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal said that there have been a total of 74,000 covid cases in the capital so far.

He asserted that the situation is under control and said the rise in the number of cases was due to the three fold increase in testing.

He also said that 6000 beds are vacant in hospitals at the moment and added that they may have to increase ICU beds in hospitals.

