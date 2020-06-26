Luxury Jewelry for an Affordable Price in Mequon!

As we continue our journey across Mequon and Thiensville, we wanted to stop and admire a hidden local gem!

Anna Zuckerman Luxury is a local jewelry shop in Mequon and has all the best things that sparkle and glimmer.

Her jewelry is featured in stores across the nation, making her a true Wisconsin gem!

We spoke to Anna Zuckerman herself about her new line of jewelry that is affordable and stylish, and how we can get our hands on some.

Luckily for us this weekend is the Anna Zuckerman Trunk Show, and it goes until the 7th!

Hurry on in for giveaways every hour, and special items and prices!

You can visit her store in Mequon where they are practicing social distancing, or head over to her website at www.annazuckerman.com.