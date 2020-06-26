Global  

Govt increasing ICU beds as COVID cases could rise in July, Aug: Maha Health Minister
Video Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on June 26 said the state government is procuring important anti-viral drugs and increasing their stock in each district to ensure availability.

"A resolution has been passed in the Cabinet for availing the services of PG final year medical students in ICU wards," said Tope.

"COVID-19 cases are expected to rise during July and August but we are working to ensure that the fatality rate does not go up.

We are increasing the number of doctors and ICU beds in the state to meet the demand," he added.

