Russell Crowe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 10:56s - Published 3 days ago Russell Crowe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions 'Unhinged' star Russell Crowe answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. What is Russell Crowe doing right now? How old was Russell when he made 'Gladiator'? What band was Russell in? What color are his eyes? What did he win an Oscar for? Russell answers all these questions and more! 'Unhinged' releases July 10 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Thomas Vieth Russell Crowe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED https://t.co/H3F9bYn801 via @YouTube 1 hour ago 🌏💧Colleen ♑ RT @coravankalken: Russell Crowe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED https://t.co/0u9tH1LsSB via @YouTube 16 hours ago Maj this was all very chill and soothing apart from the part when he "sang" & it nearly took my speakers out. and my h… https://t.co/RADMJnnTV3 1 day ago Jesse Heiman Russell Crowe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED https://t.co/H0UrBfPJct via @YouTube did Russell Cr… https://t.co/1nJ62qICJG 2 days ago Kitty Russell Crowe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED https://t.co/039HPBqHef via @YouTube 2 days ago henry, hwang Russell Crowe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED https://t.co/AfJo7ejN3T 2 days ago Cora van Kalken Russell Crowe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED https://t.co/0u9tH1LsSB via @YouTube 2 days ago URBANTIAN™ Russell Crowe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED - WIRED https://t.co/iNbzuzhAKb 3 days ago