Kanye West and Gap to Launch Yeezy Clothing Line

According to 'Us Weekly,' West and the clothing company have signed a 10-year deal to bring Yeezy Gap to the masses.

Gap, via press release West will also contribute to in-store design concepts and the company’s website.

Gap recorded a second quarter loss of nearly $1 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the collaboration announcement on Friday, shares of Gap soared by about 39%, according to CNBC.

According to 'Time,' the collection won't include footwear since West already collaborates with Adidas on that front.

The collection will be available online and in stores in 2021.