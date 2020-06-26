Global  

Kanye West and Gap to Launch Yeezy Clothing Line
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s
Kanye West and Gap to Launch Yeezy Clothing Line

Kanye West and Gap to Launch Yeezy Clothing Line

Kanye West and Gap to Launch Yeezy Clothing Line According to 'Us Weekly,' West and the clothing company have signed a 10-year deal to bring Yeezy Gap to the masses.

Gap, via press release West will also contribute to in-store design concepts and the company’s website.

Gap recorded a second quarter loss of nearly $1 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the collaboration announcement on Friday, shares of Gap soared by about 39%, according to CNBC.

According to 'Time,' the collection won't include footwear since West already collaborates with Adidas on that front.

The collection will be available online and in stores in 2021.

Kanye West back at Gap with Yeezy fashion line

The US clothing retailer, where the singer worked as a teenager, is looking to revive its sales.
Gap shares surge more than 30% after striking new celebrity apparel deal

Gap shares soared as much as 38% Friday morning after striking a multi-year agreement with Kanye West...
Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap

NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap. The rap superstar will design adult...
Gap and Kanye West Have New 'Yeezy' Clothing Line Deal

Gap and Kanye West Have New 'Yeezy' Clothing Line Deal

Kanye West worked at a Gap as a teenager. Now, he's entered into a lucrative 10-year deal with the retailer.

Kanye West signs 10-year deal with Gap

Kanye West signs 10-year deal with Gap

Rapper Kanye West has signed a 10-year deal with American retailer Gap to create Yeezy Gap, a new apparel line for men, women and children.

Kanye West Partners With Gap To Create New Yeezy Clothing Line

Kanye West Partners With Gap To Create New Yeezy Clothing Line

According to Business Insider, as a teenager, Kanye West worked at a Gap store in Chicago. Now, as a billionaire rapper and entrepreneur, he's teaming up with the iconic, yet struggling brand to..

