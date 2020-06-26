Kanye West and Gap to
Launch Yeezy Clothing Line According to 'Us Weekly,' West and the clothing
company have signed a 10-year deal to bring
Yeezy Gap to the masses.
Gap, via
press release West will also contribute to
in-store design concepts and
the company’s website.
Gap recorded a second quarter loss of nearly
$1 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the collaboration announcement
on Friday, shares of Gap soared by
about 39%, according to CNBC.
According to 'Time,' the collection
won't include footwear since West already
collaborates with Adidas on that front.
The collection will be available
online and in stores in 2021.