Comedian Brian McGuinness paints a fairy forest — The Bob Ross Challenge



"Inside, I'm freaking out! I don't even know what brush he's using." Credit: Mashable Studio Duration: 04:03 Published 5 days ago

Comedy duo 'Feminarchy' smash their fear of painting — The Bob Ross Challenge



"Are they mountains? Are they dead horses' heads? Who knows?" Credit: Mashable Duration: 04:26 Published 2 weeks ago