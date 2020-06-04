Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19 Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:24s - Published 2 minutes ago Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19 Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is the latest to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19 following the ill-fated Adria Tour organised by Novak Djokovic. 0

Tweets about this marokrile RT @BBCSport: Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic is the latest person involved with the world number one's Adria Tour to test positive… 7 minutes ago BBC Sport Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic is the latest person involved with the world number one's Adria Tour to tes… https://t.co/mDVRZBdhtH 14 minutes ago Alex Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic becomes latest tennis figure to test positive for COVID-19 following Adria… https://t.co/hm2DNELs08 28 minutes ago Tennishead Novak Djokovic woes worsen as coach is latest to test positive for coronavirus: https://t.co/SGoXzg0s7m https://t.co/tN8AWvjFyl 36 minutes ago CryptoCurrency 💯Bitcoin Forex Health Fitness MKT Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19 investingcom - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - CryptoCurrency -… https://t.co/KbK4duxkOd 41 minutes ago 10sBalls RT @TennisNewsTPN: Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/QRs6p2tF5C 2 hours ago SLAM! Sports Goran Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/VvCp83LgaB https://t.co/zhSC0JaCEX 2 hours ago RT Sport Djokovic's coach and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic becomes latest tennis figure to test positive for C… https://t.co/MS5IpwKVvX 2 hours ago