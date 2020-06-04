Global  

Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19
Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19

Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is the latest to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19 following the ill-fated Adria Tour organised by Novak Djokovic.

