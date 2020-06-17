Why Microsoft Is Closing All Its Retail Stores

Microsoft Shutters Retail Stores; IBM Remasters Wimbledon Classics | Digital Trends Live 6.26.20On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is IBM's Noah Syken to discuss remastering classic Wimbledon matches; Georgina Torbet gets us to space, from tourism to oceanic exoplanet..
May Was A Great Month For Retail. But Will It Last?Compared with April of 2020, US retail and food services sales jumped in May by an estimated 17.7%.
The data show improved US retail sales after plummeting across categories in March and April as the..