Why Microsoft Is Closing All Its Retail Stores



Related videos from verified sources Microsoft Shutters Retail Stores; IBM Remasters Wimbledon Classics | Digital Trends Live 6.26.20



On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is IBM's Noah Syken to discuss remastering classic Wimbledon matches; Georgina Torbet gets us to space, from tourism to oceanic exoplanet.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 46 minutes ago May Was A Great Month For Retail. But Will It Last?



Compared with April of 2020, US retail and food services sales jumped in May by an estimated 17.7%. The data show improved US retail sales after plummeting across categories in March and April as the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago