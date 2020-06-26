Coronavirus: The 11 countries where WHO Europe says COVID-19 is on the rise

Govt increasing ICU beds as COVID cases could rise in July, Aug: Maha Health MinisterMaharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on June 26 said the state government is procuring important anti-viral drugs and increasing their stock in each district to ensure availability. "A resolution..
Padma Lakshmi: There's 1 Ingredient That Makes American Food TastyAccording to CNN, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has a new 10-episode series called "Taste the Nation." It is streaming on Hulu.
In her series, she tries to tackle the questions: "What exactly is..
WHO: 'Europe Must Prepare For a Deadly Second Wave of the Coronavirus'WHO: 'Europe Must Prepare For a Deadly Second Wave of the Coronavirus'