PM Modi launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan, says other states should learn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan virtually.

It is a campaign to provide employment to migrants who lost jobs during pandemic.

The abhiyan will generate jobs for 1.25 crore migrant workers and others in UP.

CM Yogi Adityanath was also present during the campaign's virtual launch.

Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan will cover 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

UP has seen over 30 lakh migrant labourers return home following lockdown.

The campaign will be undertaken as part of PM's Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan.