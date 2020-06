Shocking video catches moment landslide buries mountain road in eastern Indonesia Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:10s - Published 4 minutes ago Shocking video catches moment landslide buries mountain road in eastern Indonesia A massive landslide swept away a mountain road in rural Indonesia today (June 26) in this shocking video. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A massive landslide swept away a mountain road in rural Indonesia today (June 26) in this shocking video. The Trans Sulawesi Road which connects the cities of Palopo and Tana Toraja, was cut off due to a landslide which completely buried the road and swept away a building. One local resident captured the seconds of the collapse of the main road at Battang Barat, Wara Barat District. No casualties were reported.







