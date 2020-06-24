Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand homosexuality' until moving to Los Angeles
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand homosexuality' until moving to Los Angeles

Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand homosexuality' until moving to Los Angeles

Reese Witherspoon has confessed that she had no idea what homosexuality was until she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Reese Witherspoon Learns About Homosexuality During Los Angeles Audition

During a conversation with Regina King, the 'Little Fires Everywhere' star admits she had a very...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsFOXNews.com


Reese Witherspoon Didn’t Understand What Being Gay Was Until Moving To Los Angeles

'No one spoke to me abut sexuality when I was a teenager'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Reese Witherspoon: 'Ich verstand nicht, was Homosexualität war' [Video]

Reese Witherspoon: 'Ich verstand nicht, was Homosexualität war'

Die Schauspielerin "verstand nicht, was Homosexualität ist", bis sie für ihre Filmkarriere nach Los Angeles zog.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until moving to LA [Video]

Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until moving to LA

Reese Witherspoon "didn't understand what homosexuality was" until she moved to Los Angeles for her film career, as she had been sheltered growing up.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:23Published