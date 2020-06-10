Global  

Robbie Williams hints at another Take That reunion
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s
Robbie Williams hints at another Take That reunion

Robbie Williams hints at another Take That reunion

Robbie Williams has insisted Take That "will ride again", after teaming up with former bandmate Gary Barlow for several song-writing sessions in the past few weeks.

