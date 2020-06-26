Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emily Eavis wants Adele back at Glastonbury
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Emily Eavis wants Adele back at Glastonbury

Emily Eavis wants Adele back at Glastonbury

Emily Eavis wants to see Adele headline Glastonbury again.

The 40-year-old festival organiser took over the running of the iconic UK festival from her father Michael Eavis and has said she'd "love" for the 'Hello' hitmaker to return to the event in the future, after she previously headlined in 2016.

Speaking about how she convinced Adele to headline four years ago, she said: And Emily also revealed she and her husband Nick Dewey are responsible for choosing the headliners, as she confessed they often make the decision based on performances from the year before.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Emily Eavis wants Adele back at Glastonbury #EmilyEavis #Adele #Glastonbury https://t.co/Z6PNNkefu5 6 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Emily Eavis wants Adele back at Glastonbury - Emily Eavis wants to see Adele headline Glastonbury again. The 40-yea… https://t.co/PnxSLIy3MR 22 hours ago