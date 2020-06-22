Ford's F-150 Gets Hybrid Upgrade
Ford COO, Jim Farley, talks new F-150 and the pickup's success through the years.
Farley also discusses Ford's decision to make the truck Hybrid.
First Look: Ford 2021 F-150 pickup truck with familiar look, new technologyThe new Ford F-150 pickup truck will come in a gasoline-electric hybrid version. The hybrid will have an on-board generator that could power a worksite or home. A fully battery-powered F-150 will..
