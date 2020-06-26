Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xbox boss Phil Spencer "felt good" after seeing Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Xbox boss Phil Spencer 'felt good' after seeing Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase

Xbox boss Phil Spencer "felt good" after seeing Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase

Xbox boss Phil Spencer "felt good" after seeing Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase The Microsoft gaming chief has weighed in after their competitor gave fans a deeper look at its next generation console, but he doesn't seem too concerned.

Speaking during the recent GameLab event, he said: Speaking during the recent GameLab event, he said: He is also "really" confident about the Xbox Series X launch lineup.

He praised Sony, but he is still sure the Xbox team are "in a very good position" ahead of the eventual console launches.

He added: He added:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

hizlaw

miel 🐝 RT @TrueAchievement: Xbox boss Phil Spencer says Microsoft is in a "very good position" after watching PS5 show https://t.co/D04u7xsOD8 16 minutes ago

ganja_game

₲₳₥ɇ₴₮ɽ₳łⱡɇɽ₴ @FrostbiteSlash @The_CrapGamer https://t.co/le7ibHVWh2 "Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that The Coalition's … https://t.co/lZTh3ecTzO 3 hours ago

yosaf2003yosaf

(Y _ O _ U) RT @Dealer_Gaming: Xbox BOSS @XboxP3 talks Xbox July Event & Beastly Xbox Series X Advantage. He did a great job in my opinion, transpare… 4 hours ago

KeenGamerCom

KEENGAMER #Xbox boss Phil Spencer is confident ahead of the lauch of the Xbox Series X later this year. #GamingNews #PS5 https://t.co/VAHR2JwFOd 6 hours ago

jbklutsemedia

JBKlutse.com #Xbox boss, Phil Spencer admits #coronavirus #pandemic has aided the #gaming #sector https://t.co/GdLzS8LojE 6 hours ago

wiltskki

Ollie Bill RT @gamingbible: The Xbox Boss seems pretty confident about the upcoming Series X event 🎮 https://t.co/DPWGQFPMaP 8 hours ago

gamingbible

GAMINGbible The Xbox Boss seems pretty confident about the upcoming Series X event 🎮 https://t.co/DPWGQFPMaP 9 hours ago