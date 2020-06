Dust storms, thunderstorms and apocalyptic clouds near Salem, South Dakota Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:02s - Published 5 minutes ago Dust storms, thunderstorms and apocalyptic clouds near Salem, South Dakota Storm-chaser Justin Frantzen set off from west of Sioux Falls chasing a line of severe thunderstorms along Interstate 90 until just outside of Salem, South Dakota. The harsh weather whipped up swirling dust storms, strong updrafts and heavy rain and lightning. 0

