NASA Launches ‘Lunar Loo Challenge,’ Calling for Moon Toilet Designs
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s - Published
NASA’s calling on inventors to design a toilet that works in microgravity and lunar gravity.

Bonus points are given to ideas that capture vomit without making astronauts put their heads in the toilet!

Enter at: Herox.com/lunarloo.

