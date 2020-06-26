NASA Launches ‘Lunar Loo Challenge,’ Calling for Moon Toilet Designs
NASA’s calling on inventors to design a toilet that works in microgravity and lunar gravity.
Bonus points are given to ideas that capture vomit without making astronauts put their heads in the toilet!
Enter at: Herox.com/lunarloo.
