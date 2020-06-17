Global  

Kanye West Set to Bring Yeezy Brand to Gap | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Kanye West Set to Bring Yeezy Brand to Gap | Billboard News

Kanye West Set to Bring Yeezy Brand to Gap | Billboard News

Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.

The rap superstar will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at the chain’s stores next year.

