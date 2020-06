Man Provides Free Lawn Care Service For Elderly And Others Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 03:20s - Published 3 days ago Man Provides Free Lawn Care Service For Elderly And Others After seeing an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn, Rodney Smith Jr. started Raising Men Lawn Care Service. The organization recruits kids and teenagers to mow the lawns of the elderly, veterans, disabled and single parents. 0

