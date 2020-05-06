Global  

Drone with $120,000 of Camera Equipment Crashes
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:07s - Published
Drone with $120,000 of Camera Equipment Crashes

Drone with $120,000 of Camera Equipment Crashes

Occurred on September 21, 2017 / North Bay, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "The drone crash footage was captured in September 2017 up on Lake Nippissing near the city of North Bay, Ontario on a sunny day while filming a Canadian TV show on a series of police boats.

While casually recording the beautiful day on my iPhone I inadvertently caught the drone, which had over $120,000 worth of professional camera gear mounted to it, plummet from the sky into the lake.

A rescue diver who appeared in the background of the scene dove down and recovered the drone.

The camera was still on but was not recording at the time of its fall.

The camera was written off but the lens was rehoused and was able to be used again on subsequent productions."

