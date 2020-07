Cowboys Trade Idea for Jamal Adams Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:44s - Published on June 26, 2020 Cowboys Trade Idea for Jamal Adams @Connor says trading Michael Gallup to the Jets for Jamal Adams makes perfect sense for both teams 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Jets S Adams: 'Trying' to push trade to Cowboys Jets safety Jamal Adams revealed he prefers a trade to Dallas in a video posted to social media.

ESPN - Published on June 22, 2020





Tweets about this