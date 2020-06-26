Global  

David Bowie live album on the way
An unreleased David Bowie live album is to hit streaming platforms next Friday, the 3rd of July.

David Bowie's New Live Album Offers His 1995 Dallas Session

Dubbed 'Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)', the upcoming album is recorded at Coca-Cola Starplex...
AceShowbiz - Published

David Bowie: Unheard version of 'Teenage Wildlife' released as new live album announced

Record was recorded in Dallas in 1995
Independent - Published



