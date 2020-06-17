Kanye West Set to Bring Yeezy Brand to Gap | Billboard News
Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.
The rap superstar will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at the chain’s stores next year.
Gap and Kanye West team up for new clothing lineGap and rapper Kanye West announced a 10-year partnership to create a line of clothing under West's Yeezy brand to show up at the Gap starting next year. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
Kanye West Partners With Gap To Create New Yeezy Clothing LineAccording to Business Insider, as a teenager, Kanye West worked at a Gap store in Chicago.
Now, as a billionaire rapper and entrepreneur, he's teaming up with the iconic, yet struggling brand to..
