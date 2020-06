Hyderabad techie commits suicide after accusing pilot husband of harassment in FB video

A Software engineer, Lavanya, committed suicide on June 26 in Hyderabad after posting a video on Facebook narrating harassment by her husband, police said.

"She has posted a video on Facebook in which she said that she was going to take the extreme step due to harassment by her husband who is a pilot.

We have taken him into custody," said Shamshabad's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashok Kumar Goud.

Lavanya's parents demanded stringent action against her husband and his family.