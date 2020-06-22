Global  

Tupelo working to iron out face mask order
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton said the city is working on drafting an executive order that would require people in the city limits to wear a face-covering while in public.

City leaders are still hammering out a face mask ordinance mayor jason shelton said the spike in coronavirus cases in tupelo is quite concerning.

Shelton did not give much details.

But we do know, the new executive order would require people to wear a face mask while they are in public.

Right now both the mississippi department of health and the cdc recommend everyone over age two and older should a face mask while they are in public.

Mayor shelton said the new executive order is expected to go into effect at midnight and if





