Girls United: Breaking Through Mental Barriers For The Win presented by Secret
Maria Taylor hosts a virtual panel with Monique Billings, Sha'Carri Richardson, Swin Cash to talk about being women in the sports world.
GU: Breaking Through the Mental Barriers for the Win presented by Secret-HighlightHighlighting Secret and their support for women athletes.
GU: Breaking Through the Mental Barriers for the Win presented by Secret-Pressure Being An AthleteSha'Carri Richardson talks about the importance of having a social media following as an athlete and dealing with the pressures of labels.
GU: Breaking Through the Mental Barriers for the Win presented by Secret-Only OneSwin Cash talk about making sure your voice and opinions are heard even if you're the only one in the room.