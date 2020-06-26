Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Girls United: Breaking Through Mental Barriers For The Win presented by Secret
Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 14:02s - Published
Girls United: Breaking Through Mental Barriers For The Win presented by Secret

Girls United: Breaking Through Mental Barriers For The Win presented by Secret

Maria Taylor hosts a virtual panel with Monique Billings, Sha'Carri Richardson, Swin Cash to talk about being women in the sports world.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Emmie12

Emmie ❤️🇭🇹 RT @MariaTaylor: Tune in now LIVE for the #essencefest Wellness House panel: Girls United: Breaking Through Mental Barriers For The Win pr… 17 hours ago

ajmoyal

Arielle Moyal RT @LaTonyaStory: Tune in now LIVE for the @essencefest Wellness House panel: Girls United: Breaking Through Mental Barriers For The Win pr… 19 hours ago

MariaTaylor

Maria Taylor Tune in now LIVE for the #essencefest Wellness House panel: Girls United: Breaking Through Mental Barriers For The… https://t.co/jm9FYnjSH5 20 hours ago

LaTonyaStory

LaTonya Story Tune in now LIVE for the @essencefest Wellness House panel: Girls United: Breaking Through Mental Barriers For The… https://t.co/MBQVuAQ1lw 20 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

GU: Breaking Through the Mental Barriers for the Win presented by Secret-Highlight [Video]

GU: Breaking Through the Mental Barriers for the Win presented by Secret-Highlight

Highlighting Secret and their support for women athletes.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:14Published
GU: Breaking Through the Mental Barriers for the Win presented by Secret-Pressure Being An Athlete [Video]

GU: Breaking Through the Mental Barriers for the Win presented by Secret-Pressure Being An Athlete

Sha'Carri Richardson talks about the importance of having a social media following as an athlete and dealing with the pressures of labels.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:26Published
GU: Breaking Through the Mental Barriers for the Win presented by Secret-Only One [Video]

GU: Breaking Through the Mental Barriers for the Win presented by Secret-Only One

Swin Cash talk about making sure your voice and opinions are heard even if you're the only one in the room.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:45Published