CDC Says There Could Be
10 Times More US COVID-19
Cases Than Reported According to the health agency,
there could be as many as 23 million
coronavirus infections in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC) tracked blood samples nationwide
to reach its conclusion.
The samples were derived
from COVID-19 antibody tests.
Redfield, via press call CDC director Robert
Redfield, via press call COVID-19 cases are currently surging in highly-populated states, including
Texas, Florida and California.
Even though the number of infections
has increased, recorded deaths
decreased between March and April.
Redfield attributes this to
older people taking the
virus more seriously.