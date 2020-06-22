Global  

CDC Says There Could Be 10 Times More US COVID-19 Cases Than Reported According to the health agency, there could be as many as 23 million coronavirus infections in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracked blood samples nationwide to reach its conclusion.

The samples were derived from COVID-19 antibody tests.

CDC director Robert Redfield, via press call CDC director Robert Redfield, via press call COVID-19 cases are currently surging in highly-populated states, including Texas, Florida and California.

Even though the number of infections has increased, recorded deaths decreased between March and April.

Redfield attributes this to older people taking the virus more seriously.

