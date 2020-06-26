Global  

LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off
Tim Hales/AP Liverpool F.C.

Won the Premier League on Thursday.

In 2011, LeBron James received a 2% stake in the historic club.

Liverpool, like many Premier League clubs, has grown in value, and James' initial investment has grown over six times the original value.

Liverpool won its Premier League title on Thursday, thanks to an upset victory by Chelsea over Manchester City, ensuring no other club could catch Liverpool in points this season.

Darren Rovell reported for ESPN in 2018 that James' stake was initially worth about $6.5 million.

