Pug Excited to Meet New Best Friends

Occurred on January 27, 2020 / Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "Invited my friends over to relax and quickly realized that my new-born pug hadn’t met any of them.

Needless to say, as we all walked in she was super excited to meet them.

For the rest of the day and night, she wouldn’t leave their side and we even moved her bed into the guest bedroom so she could sleep next to one of her new best friends."