Protesters hold signs along California highway in remembrance of those killed by police
Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:35s
Protesters hold signs along California highway in remembrance of those killed by police

Protesters hold signs along California highway in remembrance of those killed by police

A 71-year-old California man held a sign for two hours on the 59th Street overpass on Highway 50 in remembrance of Black people killed by police.

