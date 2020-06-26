Ariana Grande Reveals Shortest Haircut

Ariana Grande's signature Rapunzel-esque ponytail is almost as famous as the star herself.

There's a reason that every time she lets her hair down or chooses a different hairstyle, fans are in a state of complete shock.

And now, just in time for her birthday, Grande has abandoned her extra-long pony for a much shorter look.

On June 25, the day before her birthday, the star debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram in a slideshow of photos and videos with the caption, "Almost 27 :)." Grande looks gorgeous as she poses for the camera in what looks like a half-up, half-down style.