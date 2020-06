Top 10 Disney Channel Controversies & Scandals Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:42s - Published 6 minutes ago Top 10 Disney Channel Controversies & Scandals These Disney Channel controversies and scandals shook up the House of Mouse. For this list, we’ll be looking at various times that the Disney Channel has had to navigate bad press over the years, be it relating to their content or the actions of their actors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend These Disney Channel controversies and scandals shook up the House of Mouse. For this list, we’ll be looking at various times that the Disney Channel has had to navigate bad press over the years, be it relating to their content or the actions of their actors. Our countdown includes Miley Cyrus on the Cover of Vanity Fair, Mitchel Musso’s DUI, the Vanessa Hudgens leak, and more!







Tweets about this Touré102 Top 10 Disney Channel Controversies & Scandals https://t.co/0gKsPedeU0 56 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources Disney is postponing the reopening of Disneyland



Disneyland is reversing its plans to reopen July 17 because of the resurgence of COVID-19 in California. Disney did not announce a new reopening date. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 1 day ago Disney World workers petition to delay reopening



More than 7,000 people who work at Disney World are worried about the park reopening. They've signed a petition saying the virus isn't gone, and it's only become worse. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago Missing hiker found alive



The search for a missing hiker inside the valley of fire state park is over. Red Rock Search and Rescue says he was found alive this morning. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 1 week ago