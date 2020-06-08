North Hollywood Gets A New Trader Joe's
A new Trader Joe's store will hold its grand opening in North Hollywood Friday, the first store to open in a major new shopping and residential development.
Tina Patel reports.
Mayra Alexandra RT @adrianachavira: North Hollywood finally gets a Trader Joe’s and this is what happens on day 1. 51 minutes ago
Buddy Dek @BagdMilkSoWhat Karen Gets Ejected From ‘Trader Joe’s’ in North Hollywood...! 2 hours ago
lad1818 @Harrietcreigh @gryking North Hollywood finally gets a Trader Joe’s and this is what we get? They’ll probably have… https://t.co/egX8tKULkE 5 hours ago
Kenny Uong RT @adrianachavira: North Hollywood finally gets a Trader Joe’s and this is what happens on day 1. https://t.co/gTjYBRjTDr 13 hours ago
Adriana Chavira North Hollywood finally gets a Trader Joe’s and this is what happens on day 1. https://t.co/gTjYBRjTDr 13 hours ago
