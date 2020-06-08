Global  

North Hollywood Gets A New Trader Joe's
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:35s - Published
North Hollywood Gets A New Trader Joe's

North Hollywood Gets A New Trader Joe's

A new Trader Joe's store will hold its grand opening in North Hollywood Friday, the first store to open in a major new shopping and residential development.

Tina Patel reports.

