The power company says it will resume normal protocol starting in July.

LAW WILL ALLOW MORE FAMILIES TOCHOOSE THE SCHOOLS WHERE THEYWANT TO SEND THEIR CHILDREN.A HEADS UP FOR L-C-E-CCUSTOMERS..

THE POWER COMPANYWILL RESUME NORMAL BILLCOLLECTIONS DISCONNECTIONS NEXTMONTH.SINCE THE PANDEMIC STARTED...L-C-E-C HAS WAIVED CLOSE TO ONE-MILLION-DOLLARS IN LATE FEES,=TO HELP EASE THE FINANCIALBURDEN THAT WAS CAUSED