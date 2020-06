Lyrebird Imitating the Calls of Others Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:25s - Published 1 day ago Lyrebird Imitating the Calls of Others Occurred on June 20, 2020 / Armidale, New South Wales, Australia Info: "While out for a walk through the bush near Wollomombi Falls I was lucky enough to come across this lyrebird mimicking many different bird sounds from its habitat." 0

